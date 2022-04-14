Ukraine to restart evacuations after halt

Ukraine says restarting evacuations after halt over Russian violations

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Apr 14 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2022, 14:34 ist
People wait to board an evacuation train at a station, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Odesa. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine said Thursday it was reopening humanitarian corridors allowing for the evacuation of civilians from war-scarred regions of the country after a day-long pause that Kyiv attributed to Russian violations.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement on social media that nine routes in the east and south of the country would be operating a day after they were shut because routes, she had said, were "too dangerous".

