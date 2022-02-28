Ukraine says Russian troops 'slowed pace of offensive'

Ukraine says Russian troops have 'slowed pace of offensive'

Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day on Monday

AFP
AFP,
  • Feb 28 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2022, 12:45 ist
A Ukrainian serviceman gives a thumb up riding atop a military vehicle before an attack in Lugansk region on February 26. credit: AFP Photo

The Ukrainian military said on Monday that Russian troops had slowed down "the pace of the offensive", as Moscow's assault against Ukraine went into its fifth day.

"The Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive, but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

More details awaited.

