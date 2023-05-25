Ukraine Russia prisoner swap: Kyiv gets 106 soldiers

Ukraine secures release of 106 'hero' soldiers in swap with Russia

Tatiana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights ombudsman, confirmed Russia's Wagner private military unit took part in an exchange of fighters

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • May 25 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 22:40 ist
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) are seen after a swap. Representative Image. Credit: Prisoners of War/Handout via Reuters

 Ukraine secured the release of 106 captured soldiers in a prisoner exchange with Russia on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff said.

The soldiers, including eight officers, were captured fighting in the devastated eastern city of Bakhmut that Russia says it has captured, but where Kyiv's forces say they still have a small foothold.

Read | Russia 'terrorising' Ukraine: Zelenskyy on drone attack

"Every one of them is a hero of our state. Many of the ones we are returning from captivity were considered missing. The relatives of these people have gone through a difficult time," the senior official, Andriy Yermak, said.

Tatiana Moskalkova, Russia's human rights ombudsman, confirmed Russia's Wagner private military unit took part in an exchange of fighters on Thursday but gave no further details.

Wagner played a key role in Russia's months-long onslaught on the city of Bakhmut where both sides likened the ferocious fighting to a "meatgrinder".

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour in February 2022. Ukrainian military intelligence says that 2,430 Ukrainians have been freed in prisoner swaps, including 139 civilians.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Russia
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine crisis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

Dark, lustful, complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

'Rana Naidu' actor Ashish Vidyarthi remarries at 60

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Tipu's bedchamber sword makes new auction record in UK

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

Who is Bimal Patel? Man behind new Parliament design

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

MiG-29K makes 'historic' night landing on INS Vikrant

 