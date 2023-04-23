Ukraine's Kharkiv, other districts hit by five missiles

Ukraine's Kharkiv, surrounding districts hit by five missiles 

Russia has for months been launching drones and missiles against a wide variety of Ukrainian targets

Smoke billows from the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo

At least five Russian missiles hit the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv and surrounding districts late on Saturday night, causing some damage to civilian buildings, local officials said.

Russia has for months been launching drones and missiles against a wide variety of Ukrainian targets in a bid to damage vital infrastructure.

Regional governor Oleh Sinegubov, writing on Telegram, said one missile hit a house in the village of Kotliary, just to the south of Kharkiv, while another sparked a major fire in the city itself. 

