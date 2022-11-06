UN urges Musk to ensure Twitter respects human rights

UN urges Elon Musk to ensure Twitter respects human rights

Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them, Turk said

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Nov 06 2022, 02:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 06 2022, 02:23 ist
Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters photo

UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure respect for human rights is central to the social network, in an open letter issued Saturday.

"Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them. Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution. In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership," Turk wrote.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Elon Musk
UNHRC
United Nations
human rights
Twitter
World news

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

DH Toon | Hate speech rises in Musk's 'free' Twitter

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

Climate activists glue themselves to Goya paintings

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

'77% employees say work-related stress causes anxiety'

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

Brazil's new generation ready to win it all at Qatar

 