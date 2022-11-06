UN urges Elon Musk to ensure Twitter respects human rights

UN human rights chief Volker Turk urged Twitter's new owner Elon Musk to ensure respect for human rights is central to the social network, in an open letter issued Saturday.

"Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them. Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution. In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership," Turk wrote.