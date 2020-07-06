US sees a surge of 40k new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

United States sees a surge of 40,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Tracker

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Jul 06 2020, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 08:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP

The United States recorded 39,379 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, a tally by Johns Hopkins University showed Sunday, as infections continue to trend up around the country.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 2,876,143.

The world's largest economy also recorded a further 234 fatalities, bringing the death toll to 129,891, the Baltimore-based institution's tracker showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Monday).

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day of surging numbers of new infections, including a high of 57,683 on Friday.

The lower number could be attributed to less reporting on the July 4th national holiday weekend.

The United States is the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, both in caseload and deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Coronavirus
COVID-19

