UNSC Sanctions Committee lists Pakistan's Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Sanctions Committee has listed Pakistan based terrorist Abdul Rehman Makki as global terrorist on Monday night under its ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee.

According to the press release by the UNSC, he is the deputy Chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) also known as Jamaat-Ud- Dawa and is head of political affairs wing of LET. He also served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is the brother-in-law of LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed.

