Two rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel

UPDATE 4-Two rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel, no damage reported

One of the rockets was shot down by missile defences and the other landed in an open area

Reuters
Reuters, Jerusalem,
  • Jul 20 2021, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2021, 13:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Two rockets were launched at Israel from Lebanon overnight on Tuesday setting off sirens but causing no damage or injuries, and the Israeli military said it responded with artillery fire.

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz suggested the incident could be linked to long-running governance problems rocking Beirut.

One of the rockets was shot down by missile defences and the other landed in an open area, the military said.

Israel fought a 2006 war against Hezbollah guerrillas, who have sway in southern Lebanon and advanced rockets. The border has been mostly quiet since then.

Small Palestinian factions in Lebanon have fired sporadically on Israel in the past.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it was in direct contact with the Lebanese army and Israel to "urge maximum restraint and avoid further escalation" adding that it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Gantz accused the Lebanese state of "enabling terrorist activity from its territory" and said Israel would respond "at the appropriate time and place".

"We will not allow the social, economic and political crisis in Lebanon to become a security threat to Israel," Gantz said on Twitter. "I call on the international community to take action in order to return stability to Lebanon."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Rocket
Israel
Lebanon

What's Brewing

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

This animal releases emissions equal to 10 lakh cars

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Covid recovery to drive emissions to all-time high: IEA

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

Olympic Village Covid bubble already 'broken': Expert

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

China's elephants seek room to roam as habitats shrink

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Only chicken for Eid in rebel-besieged Yemen town

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

Not really nervous: Bezos buckles up for space flight

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

DH Toon | When will govt listen to common man's SOS?

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Collision course: F1's most heated rivalries

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

Brothers & the grandfather: Story of a YouTube channel

 