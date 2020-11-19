US CDC reports 247,834 deaths from coronavirus

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 11,300,635 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 164,382 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,602 to 247,834.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Nov. 17 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

