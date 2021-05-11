US Customs finds cow dung cakes in Indian's baggage

US Customs finds cow dung cakes in leftover baggage of Indian passenger at airport

Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • May 11 2021, 08:26 ist
  • updated: May 11 2021, 08:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The US Customs and Border Protection agents discovered cow dung cakes in a leftover baggage of a passenger from India at an international airport in the suburb of Washington DC, according to officials.

Cow dung cakes are prohibited in the US as they are considered to be potential carriers of highly contagious foot and mouth disease.

They were destroyed, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said on Monday.

“That is not a typo. CBP agriculture specialists found two cow dung cakes in a suitcase that was left behind after passengers from an Air India flight cleared CBP’s inspection station on April 4,” a media release said on Monday.

“Foot and Mouth Disease is one of the animal diseases that livestock owners dread most, has grave economic consequences, and it is a critical threat focus of Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture protection mission,” said Keith Fleming, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office.

Cow dung is reported to be a vital energy and cooking source in some parts of the world. Cow dung has also been reportedly used as a skin detoxifier, an antimicrobial and as fertilizer. Despite these alleged benefits, cow dung from India is prohibited due to the potential introduction of Foot and Mouth disease, the CBP said.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) is a worldwide concern as it can spread widely and rapidly and causes significant economic losses to livestock populations.

A single detection of FMD will likely stop international livestock trade completely until authorities can eradicate the disease threat. The US has been FMD free since 1929, according to a statement.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
cow dung
India

What's Brewing

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

'Cops, enforce lockdown, but don’t be inhuman'

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

DH Toon | Need to put our house in order: Sonia Gandhi

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Hindu-majority village in UP elects Muslim pradhan

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Tokyo gives a glimpse of Covid-era Olympics

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Bamboo cricket bats better than the traditional willow?

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

Researchers build tools to counter AI’s privacy threat

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

 