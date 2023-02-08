US economy better positioned than any on Earth: Biden

US economy better positioned to grow than any on Earth: Biden in State of the Union address

He is also expected to call for passage of LGBT Bill known as Equality Act and urge Congress to restore Roe v. Wade rights

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 08 2023, 08:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2023, 08:08 ist
US President Joe Biden. Credit: AFP Photo

In his State of the Union address on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden hailed the "growth and progress" in America and said, "US economy better positioned to grow than any on Earth. Unemployment at 50-year low, which marks a new record."

He also said that the US will act to protect the country if China’s threatens its sovereignty.

Biden hailed the recovery of the US economy and creation of a record 12 million jobs while urging Republicans to stop "fighting for the sake of fighting."

Biden, in his address to a divided Congress, will call to pass his proposal for a billionaire minimum tax.

He is also expected to call for passage of LGBT Bill known as Equality Act and urge Congress to restore Roe v. Wade rights.

Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress since Republicans took control of the House of Representatives followed themes he has repeatedly highlighted since taking office.

 

Joe Biden
United States
State of the Union

