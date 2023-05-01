US panel again takes aim at India on religious freedom

US panel again takes aim at India on religious freedom

The State Department each year lists countries where it sees particular concern on religious freedom, with the prospect of sanctions without improvement

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • May 01 2023, 19:20 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 19:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A US government panel renewed calls Monday to blacklist India over religious freedom, saying that treatment of minorities has continued to worsen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The US Commission on International Religious Freedom offers recommendations but does not set policy and there is little expectation that the State Department will accept its stance on India, a growing US partner.

The State Department each year lists countries where it sees particular concern on religious freedom, with the prospect of sanctions without improvement.

The independent commission, whose members are appointed by the president and congressional party leaders, supported all of the State Department's latest designations which included China, Iran, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Bishop junks charges of lack of religious freedom in India

It, however, recommended that the State Department add several countries including India, Nigeria and Vietnam.

The annual report pointed in India to violence and destruction of property targeting Muslims and Christians and drew links to comments and social media posts by members of Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The continued enforcement of discriminatory laws facilitated a culture of impunity for widespread campaigns of threats and violence by mobs and vigilante groups," it said.

It was the fourth straight year that the panel has made the recommendation on India, angering New Delhi which has called the commission biased.

The State Department briefly blacklisted Nigeria at the end of Donald Trump's presidency following calls from evangelical Christians, but President Joe Biden's administration removed it, rejecting suggestions of violence in Africa's most populous country being religious-based or abetted by the government.

The commission also recommended that the State Department add a number of US partners to a watch list of countries that risked being blacklisted without improvements including Egypt, Indonesia and Turkey.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
minorities
US
Religion
Freedom
US State Department

Related videos

What's Brewing

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Women's bodies precious, better when covered: Salman

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Why are Hollywood writers threatening to strike?

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Aryan Khan trolled over Dyavol X merchandise prices

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

Minister & spy: How a double life ended in the gallows

 