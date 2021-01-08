US Police chief resigns after Capitol Hill violence

US Police chief resigns after Capitol Hill violence

Steven Sund’s resignation came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer on Thursday demanded his resignation

PTI
PTI, Washington,
  • Jan 08 2021, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2021, 09:24 ist
An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of US President Donald Trump gather in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington, US. Credit: Reuters File Photo

US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has announced that would resign this month after he faced criticism for failing to prevent supporters of President Donald Trump from storming the building.

Sund’s resignation came hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Senator Chuck Schumer on Thursday demanded his resignation and said that he would be fired if he did not resign.

“It has been a pleasure and a true honour to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the men and women of the United States Capitol Police," Sund said in a letter to Capitol Police Board. Other members of the Board are also resigning from their positions.

“As discussed, I will transition into a sick leave status effective January 17, 2021, until I exhaust my available sick leave balance of approximately 440 hours,” he said.

In an unprecedented assault on democracy in the US, thousands of supporters of outgoing President Trump stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday and clashed with police, interrupting a constitutional process by Congress to affirm the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in the election.

The United States Capitol Police Labour Committee also called for Sund's resignation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
Washington
Donald Trump
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

What is the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution?

What is the 25th Amendment of the US Constitution?

Modi distances himself from Trump, slams protest

Modi distances himself from Trump, slams protest

Empowering weavers to keep traditions alive

Empowering weavers to keep traditions alive

Bombings, shootings: US Capitol's history of violence

Bombings, shootings: US Capitol's history of violence

DH Toon | US Capitol violence: 'Flush after use'

DH Toon | US Capitol violence: 'Flush after use'

 