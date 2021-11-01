Biden tested negative for Covid yesterday: White House

US President Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on October 31: White House

The test was taken as part of entry requirements for attendance at the COP26 conference

US President Joe Biden. Credit: Reuters Photo

US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Sunday, a White House spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman, speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Monday, said the test was taken as part of entry requirements for attendance at the COP26 conference in Britain. 

