US Prez Donald Trump tells dictators to 'come on in'

"Come on in," President Donald Trump jokingly told the world's dictators Tuesday, saying he's happy to deal with any kind of foreign leader able to help the United States.

Trump was touting the strength of the US economy in a speech to business executives in New York and said the rest of the world wants to get its share.

"This is where the action is. When I meet leaders of countries as they come in -- kings and queens and prime ministers and presidents and dictators -- I meet them all," he said.

"Everybody wants to come in. Dictators, it's OK, come on in. Whatever's good for the United States," he said to laughter.