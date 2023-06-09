US readies new $2 billion Ukraine air defense package: Report

The US will announce a new arms package for Ukraine valued at more than $2 billion as soon as Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.
The funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will be heavy on air defense munitions and will help Ukraine purchase Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles, the report said.
US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report
