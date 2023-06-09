US readies new $2 billion Ukraine air defense package: Report

US readies new $2 bn Ukraine package: Report

The funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will be heavy on air defense munitions

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 09 2023, 06:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2023, 06:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The US will announce a new arms package for Ukraine valued at more than $2 billion as soon as Friday, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing administration officials.

The funds under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative will be heavy on air defense munitions and will help Ukraine purchase Hawk missile launchers and two types of advanced Patriot air defense missiles, the report said.

United States
World news
Ukraine
Pentagon
air defence
Russia-Ukraine crisis

