US sees over 1 lakh single-day Covid-19 cases for 7th straight day

US sees over 1L single-day Covid-19 cases for 7th day

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • Nov 11 2020, 08:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 09:19 ist
A healthcare worker stands by as a man takes a test for the coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo

The United States reported a record number of new Covid-19 cases for the seventh day in a row on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, while the number of deaths surged to their highest daily count since August.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

With case numbers still being filed by a handful of states, the US had reported at least 134,000 new infections by late Tuesday. It has reported an average of 120,000 cases every day for the past week.

The daily death toll stood at 1,450, the first time it has risen above 1,400 since mid-August.

Hospitalisations of infected people also continued to climb rapidly, reaching 61,471 by late Tuesday, the highest ever during the pandemic.

United States
COVID-19
Coronavirus

