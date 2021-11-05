US to intensify pressure on Nicaragua's Ortega

US to intensify pressure on Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega following Sunday election

Joe Biden is likely to issue a statement on Nicaragua on Sunday after the election

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Nov 05 2021, 23:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2021, 23:33 ist
Daniel Ortega. Credit: AFP Photo

The Biden administration plans to increase diplomatic pressure and use other tools against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega following Sunday's election that Washington sees as a sham, a senior US official said on Friday.

President Joe Biden is likely to issue a statement on Nicaragua on Sunday after the election, the official told reporters.

He also intends to sign congressional legislation that seeks to ratchet up pressure on Ortega, who has cracked down on opponents as he seeks a fourth consecutive term.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nicaragua
United States
World news
Election

What's Brewing

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

'Sooryavanshi' movie review: Not worth the wait

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Scientists wonder how much carbon oceans can absorb

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Cost, literacy: Invisible bars to tackle digital divide

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Curious Kids: What is energy made of?

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

Human brain cells not infected by Covid virus: Study

 