Victims of Samjhauta Express blast waiting for justice, says Pakistan

Demanding action against the perpetrators of the Samjhauta Express blast, Pakistan on Tuesday said that the victims are continuously waiting to get justice.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that 13 years ago on February 18, the blasts in the train from Delhi to Lahore resulted in the death of 68 passengers, including more than 40 Pakistani nationals.

The FO urged the Indian government to take steps to bring the perpetrators of the blasts to justice at the earliest.

The blast on the India-Pakistan train took place near Panipat in Haryana on February 18, 2007, when it was on its way to Attari in Amritsar, the last station on the Indian side.

A special court in Panchkula last year acquitted all the four accused, Naba Kumar Sarkar alias Swami Aseemanand, Lokesh Sharma, Kamal Chauhan and Rajinder Chaudhary.