VP Harris to attend funeral of Black man who died after police beating

US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols, the Black motorist whose death after a beating by police shocked the nation, the White House said Tuesday.

Harris "will travel to Memphis, Tennessee to attend the funeral" on Wednesday, the White House said.

The choice of such a high-profile representative from the White House underscores the political impact from Nichols' death after a brutal beating viewed across the country through a series of video recordings.

President Joe Biden has described himself as "outraged and deeply pained" by the footage.

Memphis police said Monday that seven officers have now been suspended over the beating, which was carried out by a specialized high-crimes-area unit after a traffic stop. The unit has since been disbanded.