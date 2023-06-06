Water level up at town next to breached dam in Ukraine

Water level up 10 metres and still rising at town next to breached dam in Ukraine

Ukraine and Russia both blamed each other for the breaching of the vast dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 06 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 16:11 ist
Breached dam in Ukraine's south unleashes floodwaters. Credit: Reuters Photo

The water level at the town immediately adjacent to the breached Nova Kakhovka dam has risen by 10 metres (33 feet) and will increase further, its Russia-installed mayor said on Tuesday.

"The water continues to mount. An evacuation is being carried out of civilians from the adjacent flooded zones to preserve all lives... There is no panic in the town," Vladimir Leontyev said in a video message on Telegram.

Also Read | State of emergency declared in Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka district after dam breach

Ukraine and Russia both blamed each other for the breaching of the vast dam on the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine.

Leontyev said the peak water level in Nova Kakhovka was expected to be 12 metres. The town still had electricity, but two settlements downstream had been taken off the power grid, Leontyev said.

Also Read | Around 600 houses flooded as dam breach sinks Ukrainian town

An emergencies official accompanying him in the video said the water level was expected to rise for 72 hours before subsiding and allowing authorities to mount a clean-up operation.

Photographs published by Russia's TASS news agency showed the flooded centre of Nova Kakhovka, with waters lapping at the white columns at the entrance to its neo-classical cultural centre.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Noida: Vendor sprinkles drain water on coconuts, held

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Muzz, a Muslim dating app, goes on the road

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

Sweden recognises sex as sport? Here is what we know

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

People steal beer bottles as truck overturns in Andhra

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Aranmula Mirrors face threat from climate change

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Odisha train crash: Father finds son alive in morgue

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

Ancient humans buried their dead in caves: Study

 