We now have a security foundation as never before, says Ukraine's Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in comments made public early on Thursday, said the NATO summit had provided Ukraine with a security foundation never before achieved and put it on the road to membership in the Alliance.
"This is very important. For the first time since our independence, we have established a foundation of security for Ukraine on its path to NATO," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
"These are concrete security guarantees confirmed by the world's top seven democracies. Never before have we had such a security base and it is at the level of the G7."
Zelenskiy reaffirmed statements he made at the summit in Lithuania that "we have removed any doubts or ambiguity about whether Ukraine will be in NATO. It will be."
