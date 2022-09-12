We smile knowing you and grandpa are reunited: Prince Harry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Prince Harry paid tribute to his “Granny” Queen Elizabeth II on Monday for the first time, as he recalled her "sound advice and infectious smile" and said it was reassuring to know that she has been reunited with his “grandpa” Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex, who is now based in the US, was joined by wife Meghan Markle as they viewed the thousands of floral tributes left for the Queen at Windsor Castle on Saturday.

The couple walked alongside Harry’s older brother and sister-in-law – the new Prince and Princess of Wales William and Kate – as the foursome interacted with members of the public in a show of royal unity.

"In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen-and in mourning her loss-we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. She was globally admired and respected,” writes Harry in a statement on his Archewell website.

He ends his tribute on a personal note, saying: "Thank you for your commitment to service. Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.

"We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

Harry also paid tribute to his father "in his new role as King Charles III". In his first address to the nation on Friday, the day after the Queen died peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, King Charles had expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan.

It was taken as a conciliatory nod following reports of tension between father and son since his stepping back from frontline royalty to relocate to California with his wife and two children, Archie and Lilibet.

In his statement, 37-year-old Harry focussed on his bond with the Queen as he said he cherished the moments she spent with his "darling wife" and children, and that she is already “sorely missed” the world over.

"Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'"

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings-from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”