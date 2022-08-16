'West wants to extend NATO-like system to Asia-Pacific'

Western countries want to extend NATO-like system to Asia-Pacific, alleges Vladimir Putin

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 16 2022, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 13:15 ist
Valdimir Putin. Credit: Reuters photo

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Western countries were seeking to extend a "NATO-like system" into the Asia-Pacific region.

Delivering the welcome address at the Moscow international security conference, Putin said that the United States was trying to "drag out" the conflict in Ukraine, and that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month had been "a thoroughly planned provocation".

Valdimir Putin
Russia
NATO
Asia Pacific
World news

