Western military intervention in Niger must be ruled out, Italy says

Any Western military intervention in Niger must be avoided, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI public television on Wednesday.
"We have to work so that democracy prevails in Niger ... we need to rule out any Western military initiative because it would be perceived as a new colonisation," Tajani said.
Also Read | French plane carrying 262 evacuees from Niger lands in Paris
His comments, reported by Italian news agencies, were confirmed by his spokesman.
