Italy against Western military intervention in Niger

Western military intervention in Niger must be ruled out, Italy says

'We need to rule out any Western military initiative because it would be perceived as a new colonisation,' Italian FM Antonio Tajani said.

Reuters
Reuters, Rome,
  • Aug 02 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 14:30 ist
Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani. Credit: Reuters Photo

Any Western military intervention in Niger must be avoided, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told RAI public television on Wednesday.

"We have to work so that democracy prevails in Niger ... we need to rule out any Western military initiative because it would be perceived as a new colonisation," Tajani said.

Also Read | French plane carrying 262 evacuees from Niger lands in Paris

His comments, reported by Italian news agencies, were confirmed by his spokesman.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Niger
Italy

Related videos

What's Brewing

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Another cheetah dies at MP's Kuno; toll rises to 9

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Jellyfish fossils may be the oldest ever found

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

Harley Davidson X440 model becomes costlier by Rs 10.5K

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

As Trump indicted, Biden hits fish restaurant

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

NASA's Voyager 2 out of contact but not lost in space

India witnesses supermoon

India witnesses supermoon

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

Lalbagh flower show from Aug 4 to 15

 