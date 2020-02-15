WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

Reuters
Reuters, Munich,
  • Feb 15 2020, 20:48pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 20:48pm ist
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. (Reuters photo)

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday.

Tedros told the Munich Security Conference in Germany he was encouraged by actions China had taken to slow the spread of virus but was still concerned about the increasing number of cases.

French officials said on Saturday an elderly Chinese tourist infected with the coronavirus had died in France, becoming the first fatality in Europe and the fourth outside mainland China from an epidemic that has rattled the world.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
WHO
China
Coronavirus
Wuhan Virus
Comments (+)
 