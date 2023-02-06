WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after quake

WHO concerned about some areas of Turkey after earthquake

The WHO was concerned about areas from where there has been no news after the earthquake

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Feb 06 2023, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2023, 16:11 ist
Aftermath of Turkey earthquake. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it was concerned about areas in Turkey from which there had been no news following a deadly earthquake overnight.

"National authorities will be focussing on search and rescue at the moment," a WHO spokesperson told Reuters in a statement. "Then we will expect an increased need for trauma care to treat the injured and to support the entire health system in affected areas." 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Health Organization
World Health Organisation
Turkey
Earthquake
World news

What's Brewing

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

How China balloon over US made way into spying history

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo wins Record of Year Grammy for 'About Damn Time'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Kannauj-based perfumery company launches 'Zighrana'

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Cardi B wears Gaurav Gupta's creation at Grammys

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Grammy Awards 2023: Full list of winners

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Turkey earthquake: Photos narrate horrific aftermath

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Album of the Year

 