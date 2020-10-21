Will deliver Joe Biden a thundering defeat, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has exuded confidence that he will win the November 3 election by a bigger margin than that of 2016 and urged his supporters to deliver a "thundering" defeat to his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

In his hour-long speech at an election rally here, Trump reiterated that his challenger Biden and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris, if elected, would convert the US into a socialist country.

"It's time to send a message to these wealthy liberal hypocrites by delivering Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, a thundering defeat on November 3rd. Got to get out and vote,” Trump told his supporters in Pennsylvania on Tuesday.

Encouraged by the high level of energy and enthusiasm of thousands of his supporters, with a large number of them waiting for hours on a chilly night, Trump asserted that his victory on November 3 is going to be bigger than that of 2016.

"This is going to be bigger than four years ago. There is more enthusiasm," he said amidst huge applause from his supporters.

"The crowds are bigger. They will never be forgotten again not after this one. They tried to find out, who are all these people that showed up last time. Now they are finding out again except even more so. Now you see what's going on though with the lines and everything,” he said.

Biden, 77, is leading the polls. However, Trump’s rallies in particularly in the battleground states have been attracting massive crowds.

The hour-long speech of the US President was marked with applause and cheers from his supporters.

"In our lifetimes, we’ll never see a president like Donald Trump again,” Congressman Mike Kelly said in his brief remarks reflecting the sentiments of his supporters.

At one point of time, as Trump was speaking, the mike suddenly stopped working apparently due to a technical snag.

The crowd shouted "fake news turn it back on!"

The microphone was back in about a minute and the president quipped that the brief outage was likely caused by "crooked Hillary."

Trump reiterated that his challenger Biden and his running mate Senator Harris, if elected, would convert the US into a socialist country.

"Only by voting for me can you save your fracking in Pennsylvania. We are going to have a great time because you are going or reject the radical left. The United States I'll say and I'll say it a thousand times, the United States will never be a socialist nation,” he asserted.

Listing out his achievements, Trump asserted that his administration has revived the country’s economy, that was badly hit by COVID-19, in less than six months.

The next years are going to be the greatest. Unemployment rate is now in single digits and will drop further, he said.

The president accused China of spreading coronavirus in the US and the world.

He said that if not for the virus, he would not have to campaign in places like Erie because he would be so far ahead of his rivals.

Trump claimed the coronavirus pandemic was nearing its end.

"We’re rounding the turn on the pandemic," Trump said.

According to Philadelphia Inquirer, Erie as is one of the most hotly contested and symbolically weighted parts of Pennsylvania.

"Erie County became a symbol of Trump's white, working class support in 2016, and is being nationally watched for clues about how strongly he has retained his hold on those voters," the daily reported.

Trump exuded confidence of winning this battleground State.

"If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing," he said.

Interestingly, the campaign played a video of Biden on fracking during Trump’s speech.

Biden and Harris want to ban fracking and kill American jobs, Trump said.

The president slammed Biden for his policies and continued to raise the allegations of corruption against him and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump thanked his countrymen for electing a non-politician like him.

"If I don’t sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m not a politician. And if I don't always play by the rules of the Washington establishment, it's because I was elected to fight for you and nobody has ever fought for you harder than I have. That I can tell you. I'm fighting so hard because I love my country," Trump said.

"Joe Biden has made a corrupt bargain exchange for his party's nomination. He's handed control of his party over to socialists. I added another word, communists, Marxists, left-wing extremists. And they're full of hate and rage and scorn for the middle class and for everybody. Frankly, for the middle class and for everybody,” he said.

The fact is whether you like it or not, whether you want to hear it or not, Biden is a corrupt politician. He is a corrupt politician. And smoking gun emails show that the Biden family sold the Vice Presidency for a very, very substantial amount of money, Trump claimed.

"More money than anybody would believe. He let China plunder our jobs while his family raked in millions of dollars from China and foreign nations," Trump alleged.

"The Bidens got rich while Pennsylvania got robbed and so did the rest of our country. If Biden wins, China wins. If Biden wins, China will own the USA and you know it,” he alleged.