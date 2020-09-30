Will you shut up, man? Biden slams Trump after interruptions by the President

President Donald Trump kicked off the first US presidential debate using the same tactic he uses whilst sparring with reporters in the White House briefing room, interruption.

Trump repeatedly interrupted or sought to talk over Biden and the debate's moderator, Fox News host Chris Wallace, during a discussion about the Supreme Court and the Affordable Care Act.

At times the debate split-screen showed the two candidates trying to talk over one another while Wallace spoke at the same time, pleading for clarity.

"Please let the Vice President talk," Chris Wallace admonished Trump during one of his interruptions after earlier making clear that he was the moderator. "Will you shut up, man?" Biden eventually said to Trump in a bid to stop the President from interrupting.

Biden said in the segment on healthcare, "... Folks, do you have any idea what this clown's doing? I tell you what, he is not for anybody needing healthcare."

After Trump explained his health proposal, Biden said: "He has no plan for healthcare. ... The fact is this man has no idea what he's talking about."

At another point, interrupted by Trump, Biden said: "Will you shut up, man? This is so un-presidential. ... Keep yapping, man."

