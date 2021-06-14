WTO head hopes for Covid vaccine-sharing deal by July

WTO head hopes for deal by July on Covid-19 vaccine-sharing

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • Jun 14 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 15:45 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday she hoped that members could reach an agreement by July on improving access to COVID-19 vaccines after months of talks on waiving drug firms' intellectual property rights.

"It's going to be tough because there are still differences but we hope we can get to a pragmatic approach," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual U.N. forum.

"I'm in a hurry and I want us to get some agreement by July because lives are important." 

Coronavirus
Covid-19
WTO
Coronavirus vaccine

