Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia amid protests

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for "democratic success" in Georgia where thousands of protesters rallied against a controversial "foreign agent" bill reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.
"There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success," Zelenskyy said in his evening address to the nation.
