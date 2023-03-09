Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia amid protests

Zelenskyy calls for 'democratic success' in Georgia

There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia, Zelenskyy said

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Mar 09 2023, 03:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 09 2023, 03:16 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AP Photo

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday called for "democratic success" in Georgia where thousands of protesters rallied against a controversial "foreign agent" bill reminiscent of Russian legislation used to silence critics.

"There is no Ukrainian who would not wish success to our friendly Georgia. Democratic success. European success," Zelenskyy said in his evening address to the nation.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Georgia
World news

