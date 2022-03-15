Ukraine must recognise it will not join NATO: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says Ukraine must recognise it will not join NATO

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 15 2022, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 21:30 ist
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday that his country should accept that it will not become a member of the US-led NATO military alliance, a key Russian concern it used to justify its invasion.

"Ukraine is not a member of NATO. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It's a truth and it must be recognised," Zelenskyy said during a video conference with military officials.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

World news
Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia
NATO

What's Brewing

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

16-year-old brings back 'working children' to schools

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

The four questions that decided hijab row verdict

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Rishabh Pant evolves into a complete package

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Widows brighten the day as India celebrates Holi

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Once-starving lions roar back to life in Sudan

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

Not cheesy enough: Pizza topping cheese to have 18% GST

 