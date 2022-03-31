Zelenskyy talks new Russia sanctions with Biden

Zelenskyy talks defence aid, new Russia sanctions package in call with Biden

Reuters
Reuters, Ukraine,
  • Mar 31 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 00:23 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed specific defensive support with U.S. President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

The two leaders also discussed a new package of enhanced sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy said, as well as financial and humanitarian aid support for Ukraine. 

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Russia
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Joe Biden
Sanctions
World news
World Politics

