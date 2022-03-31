Zelenskyy talks defence aid, new Russia sanctions package in call with Biden

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed specific defensive support with U.S. President Joe Biden in an hour-long call on Wednesday, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.
The two leaders also discussed a new package of enhanced sanctions against Russia, Zelenskyy said, as well as financial and humanitarian aid support for Ukraine.
