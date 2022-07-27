Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Big pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Called the 'Lulo Rose', the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine

AP
AP, Johannesburg,
  • Jul 27 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 18:52 ist
This undated handout picture released by Lucapa Diamond Company Limited shows the 170 carat 'Lulo Rose' pink diamond. Credit: AFP Photo

A big pink diamond of 170 carats has been discovered in Angola and is claimed to be the largest such gemstone found in 300 years.

Called the “Lulo Rose", the diamond was found at the Lulo alluvial diamond mine, the mine's owner, the Lucapa Diamond Company, announced on Wednesday on its website.

Also Read | Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn

The Lulo mine has already produced the two largest diamonds ever found in Angola, including a 404-carat clear diamond.

The pink gemstone is the fifth largest diamond found at the mine where 27 diamonds of 100 carats or more have been found, according to Lucapa, which is based in Australia.

Also Read | Germans tourists asked to ditch black suitcases to avoid delays at airports

The pink diamond will be sold by international tender by the Angolan state diamond marketing company, Sodiam. Angola's mines make it one of the world's top 10 producers of diamonds.

“This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage for diamond mining and demonstrates the potential and rewards for commitment and investment in our growing diamond mining industry,” Diamantino Azevedo, Angola's Minister of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas said, according to the Lucapa website.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Diamond
World news
offbeat

What's Brewing

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Pink diamond discovered in Angola largest in 300 years

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Explorers find WWII Navy ship, deepest wreck discovered

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Japanese city alarmed by biting, attacking monkeys

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Why Kerala often reports first disease cases

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

Teacher stops menstruating girls from planting trees

 