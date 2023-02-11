Dogs hit the catwalk at New York Fashion Week

The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organizations

Humankind's best friends stole the show at Elysian Impact's Inaugural CatWalk FurBaby fashion show on Friday during New York Fashion Week.

The event brought together designers, models, and rescue animals for a day of fashion and fundraising for animal welfare organizations.

Ten models wearing outfits designed by the likes of Nicole Miller, Victor de Souza, Brook Wilder and others graced the runway with the four-legged companions.

Dr Christina Rahm, CEO of DRC Ventures, the event's lead sponsor - who has three dogs and a cat - manages various brands including a couture luxury pet and human fashion line.

"We started thinking... What are we doing for animals? And my husband, Clayton Thomas, his family, we're veterinarians, so we decided we've really got to do something for animals," said Rahm, who created a supplement line and a protective clothing line for animals.

"I wanted them to look fashionable. So we did a couture line as well," she said backstage ahead of the show.

