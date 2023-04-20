Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Dreaming sky high, Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

He bought the propeller and remote control in a shop, but constructed the body, wings, tail and fin from pieces of recycled styrofoam

Reuters
Reuters, Lagos,
  • Apr 20 2023, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2023, 14:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Bolaji Fatai has never set foot in an airplane, but that hasn't stopped him from building his own remote-controlled model aircraft from trash and sending it soaring over the sprawl and chaos of Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

On a recent cloudy day, the single-propeller plane withstood cross-winds high above a sandy football field and swooped low over the heads of onlookers in Oworonshoki, the poor neighbourhood where Fatai lives in the east of the city.

Read | Turning garbage into gold: J&K village sarpanch shows the way

He bought the propeller and remote control in a shop, but constructed the body, wings, tail and fin from pieces of recycled styrofoam gathered in dump sites and held together with sticky tape. The wingspan is about one metre.

"I started this when I was seven. I started picking things around, making some little projects," the 21-year-old said.

"Whenever I see an airplane flying, it gives me a very overwhelming joy."

Fatai's labour of love is now propelling his dreams: a tech company gave him an internship after he was spotted piloting the plane -- an important first step towards his goal of becoming an aeronautical engineer.

"As our country is an under-developing country, so I hope to be a part of the people that will develop the country using this, my drone technology," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nigeria
World news
trash

Related videos

What's Brewing

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

12 cheetahs released into Kuno Park after quarantine

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

Nigerian man builds airplane from trash

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

US tracking over 650 potential UFO cases

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

British physicist makes women scientists visible online

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Deadliest stampedes of the past decade

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Solar eclipse wows viewers in Australia, Indonesia

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

Kashmir's Ramadan drummers wake neighbours for 'sahri'

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

SpaceX’s starship rocket's 2nd attempt: What to expect

 