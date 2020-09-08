Man partly blows up his house trying to kill a fly

French man partly blows up his house trying to kill a fly

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 08 2020, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 18:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A French man, who is in his 80s, was about to sit down for his dinner when a buzzing fly hovered around. What happened next is something hard to believe.

The irritated ma, picked up an electric fly swatter and started swinging it to get rid of the fly. However, the gas canister in his home was leaking.  

The reaction between the electric bat and the gas led to an explosion, destroying his kitchen and partly blowing up the roof of his home in Parcoul-Chenaud village, France.

According to the local media, the man escaped the accident that could have had disastrous consequences. He suffered burns on his hand and was taken to a hospital. His home, however, remains uninhabitable,   

The fate of the fly, according to Sud-Quest, remains unknown.    

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
Fly
gas leak
Explosion

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 