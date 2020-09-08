French man partly blows up his house trying to kill a fly

A French man, who is in his 80s, was about to sit down for his dinner when a buzzing fly hovered around. What happened next is something hard to believe.

The irritated ma, picked up an electric fly swatter and started swinging it to get rid of the fly. However, the gas canister in his home was leaking.

The reaction between the electric bat and the gas led to an explosion, destroying his kitchen and partly blowing up the roof of his home in Parcoul-Chenaud village, France.

According to the local media, the man escaped the accident that could have had disastrous consequences. He suffered burns on his hand and was taken to a hospital. His home, however, remains uninhabitable,

The fate of the fly, according to Sud-Quest, remains unknown.