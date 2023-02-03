Gigantic, wearable cake enters Guinness World record

Adding to the list of unique Guinness World Records, a new record has been created for the largest wearable cake dress. A baker from Switzerland, Natasha Coline Kima Fah Lee Fokas of SweetyCakes wore a dress made of cake ingredients weighing 131.5 kg on January 15, 2023, in front of exhibitors.

SweetyCakes is a bakery specialising in custom cakes founded in 2014 by Natasha. The official Instagram handle of Guinness World records posted a video that shows a cake in the form of a large white gown.

The caption said, "Largest wearable cake dress (supported) 131.15 kg (289 lb 13 oz) by Natasha Coline Kim fah Lee Fokas, SweetyCakes."

This dress was unveiled during the finale of a scheduled fashion show. The attempt to create the dress took place during the Swiss World Wedding fair. The cake dress was decorated like a traditional wedding dress with flowers made out of royal icing and a sweetheart neckline.

In terms of construction, it was supported by an aluminium frame, including two metal bolts. The top of the dress - corsage made with plaster - weighed 50.90 kg. Meanwhile, the top part of the cake was made of sugar paste or fondant. The frame was the cake dress skirt and small boards of 10 cm held it in place. The size of the cake necessitated that wheels be there at the bottom.

Speaking of her achievement, she said "A few years ago, I was in the middle of my work as a cake designer, in my then tiny "shop", at the back of my mini studio and busy decorating a wedding cake, I had a crazy idea: How great would it be if a whole wedding dress was made of cake...? A few days later, my youngest daughter Elli was already the model for the first attempt [and] the most difficult part: how is it possible to construct the part of the dress that has to be worn on the skin in such a way that it holds up...? It wasn't perfect, but perfect for the first time. The attempt was a challenge to myself and it's nice to have it officially confirmed."

The video that became viral with 1.3 million views on Instagram left the netizen in awe. One of the comments by Mikelavallee said that it's a new definition of she’s got the cake.

Another user wrote, “this is incredible”.

However, some also criticized the video as a bizarre achievement entering the Guinness record list.

Since the Guinness World Records' guidelines state that food cannot go to waste, the cake was shared with guests at the SweetyCakes' booth at the fair. The rest was given out for free at the flagship store the next day.