Queen Elizabeth's life features in a new comic book

Queen Elizabeth's life features in a new comic book

The book, released on Wednesday, is available digitally and in hard and soft covers

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 13 2022, 05:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2022, 05:32 ist
The queen died on Septeber 8 aged 96 and was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip on September 19. Credit: Reuters Photo

The life of Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, is celebrated in a new comic book by TidalWave Comics, covering her public and private life, big events, family scandals, and crises.

The queen died on Septeber 8 aged 96 and was laid to rest alongside her beloved husband Prince Philip on September 19 after a day in which Britain and the world paid her a final farewell, in a dazzling show of pomp and ceremony.

The 30-page glossy, part of the publisher's Tribute series, starts with the royal beekeeper notifying the palace hive of the queen's death, a centuries-old tradition rooted in superstition about honey production. "I wanted to start small - the legend of the bees - and end large - the funeral viewed by millions worldwide," co-writer Michael Frizell said in a statement.

"That was a fitting way to depict her 70-year reign."

Among the 2,000 congregation at Westminster Abbey, where monarchs have been married, buried and crowned over the last 1,000 years, were some 500 presidents, prime ministers, foreign royal family members and dignitaries.

The book, released on Wednesday, is available digitally and in hard and soft covers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Queen Elizabeth II
World news
Royal Family
United Kingdom

What's Brewing

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

‘Two-headed’ snake gets court protection in Bihar

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

Fans warned against 'congestion' during Qatar World Cup

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

TN notifies India’s first sanctuary for Slender Lorises

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

477 whales die in New Zealand mass strandings

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

Once in 12 years: Karnataka's bright blue hillsides

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

World's first space tourist signs up for lunar trip

 