Writer Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

Khaled Hosseini, writes of The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, gave the internet major parental goals after he announced that he was proud of his daughter, Haris Hosseini, who came out as transgender.
The writer took to social media to make the announcement.
Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender.
I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth.
I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted. pic.twitter.com/c3qNT1Lndw
— Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022
"I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth", said the Afghan-American writer on the post.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Webb telescope detects water on distant planet
Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated
90 leopard cubs reunited with mother in Maharashtra
How firms build support systems for employees
IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass
DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore
Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare
With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy
'Succession' tops Emmy nominations, 'Squid Game' amazes