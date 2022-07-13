Writer Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

The writer took to social media to make the announcement

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 13 2022, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 15:02 ist

Khaled Hosseini, writes of The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, gave the internet major parental goals after he announced that he was proud of his daughter, Haris Hosseini, who came out as transgender.

"I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth", said the Afghan-American writer on the post.

World news
Transgender
Khaled Hosseini

