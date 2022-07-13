Writer Khaled Hosseini's daughter comes out as transgender

Khaled Hosseini, writes of The Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns, gave the internet major parental goals after he announced that he was proud of his daughter, Haris Hosseini, who came out as transgender.

The writer took to social media to make the announcement.

Yesterday, my daughter Haris came out as transgender. I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth. I know this process was painful for her. She is sober to the cruelty trans people are subjected to. But she is strong and undaunted. pic.twitter.com/c3qNT1Lndw — Khaled Hosseini (@khaledhosseini) July 13, 2022

"I’ve never been prouder of her. She has taught our family so much about bravery and truth", said the Afghan-American writer on the post.