Death toll in Nigeria Boko Haram attack rises to 65

An attack by Boko Haram fighters on a funeral in northeast Nigeria left 65 people dead, almost triple the initial toll, a local official said Sunday.

Dozens of more bodies were discovered following the assault Saturday by gunmen on a village close to the regional capital Maiduguri.

"It is 65 people dead and 10 injured," local government chairman Muhammed Bulama said.

Borno is the epicentre of the Boko Haram and related Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) insurgency. The conflict has lasted a decade, during which time the militants have killed thousands and millions have fled from their homes in the region.

Resident Bakura Mallam Amadu said he saw the insurgents gather before opening fire at funeral attendees in a village on Saturday.

Nigeria's military declined to comment.

Dan Batta, a state emergency official, confirmed the attacks and said authorities had mobilised to support injured civilians.

He declined to comment on the death toll.