Elon Musk calls out Mark Zuckerberg in latest attack as Twitter wages war against Threads

Elon Musk has clearly not taken well to the launch of Mark Zuckerberg's "Twitter killer" app Threads.

Now, in response to a tweet that accused the Meta founder and CEO of protecting "brand speech" and compared him with the Twitter, Tesla and SpaceX chief, who purportedly "protects free speech," Musk replied, "Zuck is a cuck."

Elon also went as far as tweeting, "I propose a literal d*** measuring contest," followed by a ruler emoji.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that Threads had crossed 100 million sign-ups in five days of its launch, dethroning ChatGPT as the fastest online platform to hit the milestone.

Twitter has responded to the Threads launch by threatening to sue Meta, alleging that the social media behemoth used its trade secrets and other confidential information. That claim, legal experts say, could be hard to prove.

Threads shares some resemblance to Twitter, as do the numerous other social media sites that have cropped up in recent months. It allows posts that are up to 500 characters long and include links, photos and videos of up to 5 minutes.

The app's sprint to 100 million users was much faster than the two months OpenAI-owned ChatGPT took in January, which had made it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, according to a UBS study.

Still, Threads has some catching up to do. Twitter had nearly 240 million monetizable daily active users, according to a company statement in July last year. The app also does not yet have a direct messaging function and lacks a desktop version that certain users, such as business organizations, rely on.

Analysts say the turmoil at Twitter, including recently imposed limits on the number of tweets users can see, could help Threads garner both users and advertisers. Currently, there are no ads on the Threads app and Zuckerberg said the company would only think about monetization once there was a clear path to a billion users.

