Russia says first day of Ukraine invasion 'successful'

Russian military says first day of Ukraine invasion 'successful'

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Feb 24 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2022, 23:36 ist

Russia said Thursday that its military had achieved its goals set out for the first day of its invasion of Ukraine, after launching the attack despite warnings of sweeping Western sanctions.

"All of the tasks assigned to the groups of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for the day were successfully completed," Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

