Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Small dinosaur fit for the living room to be sold at Paris auction

The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Sep 07 2022, 21:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 21:57 ist
This photograph taken in Paris on September 7, 2022 shows the fossilised skeleton of a Zephyr, a dinosaur of the iguanodon family that lived over 150 million years ago, during a press meeting ahead of the auction to be held on October 20, 2022 at the Paris auction house Drouot. Credit: AFP Photo

A small dinosaur skeleton will go on sale in Paris next month and is estimated to sell for between €400,000 and €500,000 ($495,000), auction house Giquello said.

Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at earlier auctions, the fossilised iguanodon skeleton stands just 1.3 metres high and is three metres (9.8 ft) long. It was discovered in 2019 in Colorado, US, during road-building on private land.

"It's a dinosaur for a living room," auctioneer Alexandre Giquello said, referring to the size.

The creature is estimated to have lived more than 150 million years ago. Its remains have been restored by a team of Italian paleontologists.

The skeleton will be auctioned on October 20.

In 2020, the same auction house sold a 3.5 metre (11 feet) high and 10 metre long dinosaur skeleton for €3 million.

($1 = €1.0104)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Dinosaurs
Paris
World news

What's Brewing

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Small dinosaur fit for living room to be auctioned

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Kingsway to Kartavya Path: The history of the boulevard

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

Dutch city to ban meat ads in world first claim

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

'B'luru not drowning': Netizens share dry pics of city

Cancers in adults under 50 on rise globally: Study

Cancers in adults under 50 on rise globally: Study

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

India's first Dark Sky Reserve: All you need to know

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

Vicky was never on my radar, says wife Katrina

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Season 2 review

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

In UK, PMs come and go, the chief mouser stays

 