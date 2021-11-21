WTA says Sunday footage of Peng Shuai do not address concerns

A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her.
Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Unyielding rain piles misery on Karnataka
Cracking open a curse
DH Toon | I come from an India...
Doctors in UP forced to bandage God's 'broken arm'
20 years of the original Xbox: The best-selling games
DH Deciphers | What was wrong with the farm laws?
India's cleanest city turns waste into fuel, money
Heavy downpour in Andhra Pradesh triggers flash floods
Doha in race to fix its drainage before FIFA World Cup