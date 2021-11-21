Peng Shuai's video, photos do not address concerns: WTA

WTA says Sunday footage of Peng Shuai do not address concerns

Peng's whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Nov 21 2021, 09:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2021, 09:45 ist
Peng Shuai is seen having dinner with her coach and friends at a restaurant in this still image from a social media video. Credit: Reuters Photo

A Women's Tennis Association spokesperson said photographs and video footage of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai on Sunday do not address the association's concerns about her.

Peng, whose whereabouts have been a matter of international concern for weeks, attended a tennis tournament in Beijing on Sunday, according to official photos published by the tournament organised by China Open.

Sports News
Tennis
Peng Shuai
WTA
China Open
China
World news

