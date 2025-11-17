Menu
Will continue to consider terrorists and their backers alike: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

"India focuses on progress and prosperity. If someone creates obstacles in our course, then we will have to take some action against them," he said.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 09:51 IST
