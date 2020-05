The World Trade Organization chief said Thursday he will step down on August 31, a year before his term ends, insisting an early change of leadership would help the body face "new post-COVID-19 realities".

"This is a decision that I do not take lightly," Roberto Azevedo told member state representatives, according to a written version of his speech.

"It is a personal decision, a family decision," he stressed, adding: "It is not health-related... nor am I pursuing any political opportunities."