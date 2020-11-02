Zalmay Khalilzad meets Pakistan army chief; discusses Afghan peace process

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday met Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed the Afghan peace process among other issues.

"The regional security situation, the Afghan peace process, with particular reference to border management, and the way forward for lasting peace in Afghanistan were discussed during the meeting," the Army said in a statement.

Khalilzad appreciated Pakistan's "untiring efforts for facilitating the process towards the mutual objective of peace in the region," it added.

Earlier, they met in September to discuss "matters of mutual interest, regional security, and the ongoing Afghan Reconciliation Process."

The powerful army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khalilzad, who is leading the international efforts to bring peace in the war-torn Afghanistan, regularly visits Pakistan since the US and the Taliban representatives signed the historic peace deal in Qatar on February 29.

The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country.

The US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001.

The Pakistani government takes credit for arranging the US-Taliban peace dialogue by using its contacts with the Afghan insurgent group.