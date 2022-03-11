Zelenskyy slams Russia deploying Syrian 'murderers' to Ukraine

Zelenskyy slams Russia deploying Syrian 'murderers'

The Ukrainian president made the statement in a video on Telegram

AFP
AFP, Kyiv,
  • Mar 11 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 19:31 ist
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: DH Creative

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Russia was hiring "murderers" from Syria to fight in Ukraine after Moscow said fighters from the war-torn nation would be allowed to join its forces. "It's a war with a very stubborn enemy... who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed... like they are doing here to us," he said in a video statement on Telegram.

Ukraine
Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky

