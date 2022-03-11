Zelenskyy slams Russia deploying Syrian 'murderers' to Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday Russia was hiring "murderers" from Syria to fight in Ukraine after Moscow said fighters from the war-torn nation would be allowed to join its forces. "It's a war with a very stubborn enemy... who has decided to hire mercenaries against our citizens. Murderers from Syria, a country where everything has been destroyed... like they are doing here to us," he said in a video statement on Telegram.

