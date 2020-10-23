IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI aim for the top spot
updated: Oct 23 2020, 18:27 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 41 between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
18:25
Impact player for MI
Jasprit Bumrah: He started the season slow but he has since picked up his performances. He is delivering yorkers at will. His ball to clean up KL Rahul in the previous match showed that he's back to his best. With 15 wickets already in his kitty, he will now aim for the Purple Cap.
18:24
Impact player for CSK
Sam Curran: He has been the find of the season. He has bowled in different parts of the innings and batted very well in multiple positions. He is also a great fielder. Curran deserves a long run with CSK.
18:16
Form Guide (last five matches)
Chennai Super Kings: L-L-W-L-L
Mumbai Indians: L-W-W-W-W
18:12
Head to Head
Matches played: 31
Chennai Super Kings: 13
Mumbai Indians: 18
18:12
What happened in the reverse fixture?
MI lost the first match of the season against CSK. Ambati Rayudu played a man-of-the-match innings of 71, du Plessis made 58 and CSK won by five wickets.
18:06
Mumbai Indians are well placed on the points table. They are third with 12 points from 9 matches. On the other hand, nothing has gone right for Chennai Super Kings. They have struggled right through the season and find themselves at the bottom of the points table and possibly out of the contention for the playoff spot.
For MI this match is about getting into top-2 while CSK would be hoping to survive and improve their head to head record over MI.
18:05
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 41 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Chennai Super Kings face Mumbai Indians at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sahrjah.
17:03
The SWOT for MI
Strengths:The bowling attack is arguably the best of all the teams. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar are likely to finish among the top wicket-takers of the season. Krunal Pandya has supported them well and Kieron Pollard has stepped up to bowl when required. It's the most settled bowling attack in the league.
Weaknesses:There are no obvious major weaknesses. A minor concern is the form of Nathan Coulter-Nile with the ball. In two matches, he has got just one wicket while conceding 84 runs. The team should also not become complacent.
Opportunities:CSK vs MI is considered the El Clásico of the IPL. This time, however, CSK's form has robbed interest from the match. MI should aim for a dominant win that will boost their run rate.
Threats:MI suffered a shocking loss to Kings XI Punjab that has currently pushed them down to no. 3 in the table. They need to set the record straight with a big win. They have been among the best in the league phase and anything below a top-two finish would undo all their hard work.
17:02
The SWOT for CSK
Strengths:They are on the edge of elimination but the bowling has been the stronger side of their equation. Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran have got 10 wickets each and Shardul Thakur has got nine. Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma have together grabbed 10. And Imran Tahir should have been included in the eleven before now.
Weaknesses:The batting has been dreadful. Apart from Faf du Plessis, all the other batsmen have been found wanting. All of the CSK batsmen put together have managed just seven fifties so far. Four of them came from du Plessis. Kedar Jadhav has been the weakest link with just 62 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 93.93. The batting order was shuffled so often that no one was able to settle into a role.
Opportunities:MS Dhoni has admitted that he will finally offer more chances to the youngsters in the remaining league matches. So, we should see more of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, KM Asif and R Sai Kishore. Mitchell Santner and Imran Tahir also deserve a game. Tahir’s complete exclusion has played a major role in the team's failures.
Threats:They are now desperately trying to avoid finishing the league stage in last place. Another loss would add insult to injury. There are already murmurs circulating about a complete overhaul of the team. They are now the team that's most likely to finish last.
